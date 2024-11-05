September KATUSA promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade as Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) pose forr a photo on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, September 12, 2024. This photo was taken after a promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by ROKA Pfc. Sungha Ryoo)