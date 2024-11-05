Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    September KATUSA promotion ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    September KATUSA promotion ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade as Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army (KATUSA) salute on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, September 12, 2024. They were saluting their Officer in Charge during a promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by ROKA Pfc. Sungha Ryoo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8739672
    VIRIN: 240912-A-QO916-2310
    Resolution: 9324x6216
    Size: 47.85 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September KATUSA promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    September KATUSA promotion ceremony
    September KATUSA promotion ceremoy
    September KATUSA promotion ceremony
    September KATUSA promotion ceremony
    September KATUSA promotion ceremony
    September KATUSA promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download