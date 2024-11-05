U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Phillipsburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241105-N-PG545-1165, Phillipsburg, N.J. (November 5, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler, from New Orleans. Louisiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Phillipsburg High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)