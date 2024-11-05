U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Phillipsburg

241105-N-PG545-1084, Phillipsburg, N.J. (November 5, 2024) Musician 1st Class Nicholas Halbig, from Cooper City, Florida, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Phillipsburg High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8739545
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-PQ545-1084
|Resolution:
|7714x5143
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, US
|Hometown:
|COOPER CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
