    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Phillipsburg [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Phillipsburg

    PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241105-N-PG545-1068, Phillipsburg, N.J. (November 5, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes and Musicians 1st Class Andrew Bezik and Alexandra Albrecht, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Phillipsburg High School. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8739546
    VIRIN: 241105-N-PQ545-1068
    Resolution: 8252x5501
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, US
    jazz
    navy band
    music
    concert

