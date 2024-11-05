173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, poses with his family in front of the flagship aircraft displaying his name after the wing change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. Gaudinski takes command of the 173rd Fighter Wing as it prepares to transition from the F-15C Eagle to a new platform. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)