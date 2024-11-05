Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands [Image 3 of 3]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, poses with his family in front of the flagship aircraft displaying his name after the wing change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. Gaudinski takes command of the 173rd Fighter Wing as it prepares to transition from the F-15C Eagle to a new platform. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:17
    Photo ID: 8739322
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-TJ550-1213
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    ORANG
    Kingsley Field
    Change of Command
    173FW

