173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, addresses the wing, family, friends, and distinguished guests for the first time during the change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. Gaudinski spoke of the greatest strength of Kingsley Field, being its airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)