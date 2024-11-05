173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Unruh, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, gives the guidon to Col. Adam Gaudinski, incoming 173rd Fighter Wing Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field Air Force Base, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. The receiving of the guidon represents Gaudinski taking over command of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)