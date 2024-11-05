U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Unruh, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, gives the guidon to Col. Adam Gaudinski, incoming 173rd Fighter Wing Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field Air Force Base, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. The receiving of the guidon represents Gaudinski taking over command of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8739320
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-TJ550-1210
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.