    173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands [Image 1 of 3]

    173rd Fighter Wing Command changes hands

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Unruh, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, gives the guidon to Col. Adam Gaudinski, incoming 173rd Fighter Wing Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field Air Force Base, Klamath Falls, Nov. 2, 2024. The receiving of the guidon represents Gaudinski taking over command of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)

