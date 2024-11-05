Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration [Image 18 of 18]

    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, high fives Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, after the final local A-10 demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. The final demo was important to the team as it was the last time they would perform together at their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8739298
    VIRIN: 241101-F-NC910-1476
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 622.7 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Airmen
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

