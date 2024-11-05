A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, high fives Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, after the final local A-10 demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. The final demo was important to the team as it was the last time they would perform together at their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)