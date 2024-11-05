A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, Staff Sgt. Tryston Salyers, A-10 Demo Team avionics technician, left, and Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, prepare to bow to the audience after the final local A-10 demonstration and Heritage Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. Upon completion of the demonstration, the team acknowledged the audience of DM Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)