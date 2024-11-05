Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration [Image 17 of 18]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, Staff Sgt. Tryston Salyers, A-10 Demo Team avionics technician, left, and Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, prepare to bow to the audience after the final local A-10 demonstration and Heritage Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. Upon completion of the demonstration, the team acknowledged the audience of DM Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8739297
    VIRIN: 241101-F-NC910-1451
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 492.59 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Airmen
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

