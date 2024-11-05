Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Steve “STEVE-O” Hinton Jr., U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot, climbs out of a P-51 Mustang aircraft after the final local A-10 demonstration and Heritage Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. Hinton performed alongside the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at a number of airshows during the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8739296
    VIRIN: 241101-F-NC910-1411
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 560.5 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration
    A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download