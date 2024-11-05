A-10 Demo - Final local demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steve “STEVE-O” Hinton Jr., U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot, climbs out of a P-51 Mustang aircraft after the final local A-10 demonstration and Heritage Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. Hinton performed alongside the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at a number of airshows during the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)