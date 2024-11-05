Earning the Combat Action Badge on Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Dawysonia Morgan, Automated Logistical Specialist with the 210 Brigade Support Battalion, Alpha Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division , poses for a photo on Fort Drum, New York Oct. 22. Morgan received a Combat Action Badge while on deployment in Syria, where she encountered enemy fire (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)