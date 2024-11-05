Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earning the Combat Action Badge on Deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    Earning the Combat Action Badge on Deployment

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Dawysonia Morgan, Automated Logistical Specialist with the 210 Brigade Support Battalion, Alpha Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division , poses for a photo on Fort Drum, New York Oct. 22. Morgan received a Combat Action Badge while on deployment in Syria, where she encountered enemy fire (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8739173
    VIRIN: 241022-A-JH229-4563
    Resolution: 4618x3079
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Combat Action Badge

