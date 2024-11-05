Earning the Combat Action Badge on Deployment

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — A young woman from Rockingham, N.C., left her home in the countryside to discover what it truly means to be a Soldier and to defend her country against those who seek to harm it.

Cpl. Dawysonia Morgan had her first interaction with the Army in ninth grade when she went to Fort Liberty for the 9/11 ceremony on a trip with the Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps program. She then made the decision to join the JROTC for the remainder of her high school career.

The structure of the program helped her settle in with ease. Upon graduating high school, she took her first step towards a worthy career field and joined the U.S. Army.

She joined as a 92A, automated logistical specialist, with Alpha Company, 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division on Fort Drum, New York, where they process parts in an effort to aid other units.

“We schedule our appointments, four customers a week, and then they’ll bring about 20 parts a day,” Morgan said. “On a normal day, we’ll take parts in and process them in order to help other units save money.”

However, a Soldier must answer the call when chosen to deploy, and her time came. Morgan was sent on deployment and arrived at a forward operating base in Syria, on Sept 29th, 2023 until February, 2024, where she had an encounter she’ll never forget.

“Our mission was to establish a way for our parts to get sent in and out of Syria,” Morgan said. “We established a way to transport them from Iraq and out to the other bases.”

Her role as a 92A meant she often worked behind the scenes, ensuring missions ran smoothly. Unfortunately, on that particular day, Morgan found herself at the forefront of the action.

Morgan remembers the day she earned her Combat Action Badge (CAB) with vivid clarity, a moment in her military career that will remain etched in her memory. Morgan faced one of the most intense situations a Soldier can encounter — direct combat.

“It was like a movie,” she said.

Morgan thought back to how the attack began.

“That day, me and Sgt. 1st Class Emory had just gone down to the market to grab some food,” she recalled, “and on the way back, explosions started going off one after the other.”

When the first explosion went off, Morgan said she remembered thinking, “Oh, they must be training. We hadn’t heard the incoming (siren) yet.” However, when a second and third explosion followed, there was no doubt left in her mind that they were under attack.

Morgan reacted immediately.

“I thought I heard mortars and instinctively got down to seek cover, but Sgt. 1st Class Emory knew we were in a vulnerable position and needed to get back to our bunker,” she said.

Her training kicked in as the unit came under enemy fire. She recalled the adrenaline surging through her as she moved to take cover within their bunker 200 meters away.

“I thought I was running so fast, but Sgt. 1st Class Emory said I was moving slow, and I think I had a panic attack in the midst of it all,” Morgan recollected. “Then one of the explosions went off right next to the bunker.”

Before they were able to reach safety, they saw a fellow Soldier operating a forklift. They knew that with his protective gear in place, he couldn’t hear much and was unaware of the situation.

“We had to stop running to the bunker to flag the guy down,” Morgan said. “Sgt. 1st Class Emory and I reached him and then made our way back to the bunker.”

Surrounded by unsteady breathing, Morgan and her fellow comrades sat in the bunker as the earth around them shook uncontrollably, hoping things would calm down and that they would make it back home to the people they loved.

Morgan was able to keep a level head and minimize panic. As a trained Soldier, she knew how to handle herself and stay at the ready. Her training at Fort Drum helped her prepare for the worst-case scenario that had turned into reality.

“I feel like everybody should come to Fort Drum at least once,” Morgan continued. “The training is hard, but at the end of the day, you’re going to say it helped you feel confident in your gear and prepared for any situation.”

While the experience of combat is something no Soldier wishes for, Morgan recognizes the significance of that day in shaping her as a Soldier and a leader.

“I have Soldiers under me now. Once we go out to the field, you need to be prepared for the constant risk of something happening without any warning,” Morgan said. “Don’t be scared to go into the field. We train for every possible outcome. Trust the Army.”

Morgan shared a final piece of advice.

“The most valuable lesson I learned from that experience is that you have to be adaptable and resilient wherever you may go and whatever you may do,” she said.

Morgan’s story is one of courage under fire and a testament to the training, camaraderie, and professionalism that defines today’s Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:09 Story ID: 484707 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Earning the Combat Action Badge on Deployment, by PV2 Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.