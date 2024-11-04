Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Family Child Care Home at Fort Meade [Image 4 of 4]

    Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Family Child Care Home at Fort Meade

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Chul (Chuck) Yang 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Fort Meade celebrated the opening of a new Family Child Care (FCC) home this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7108 DeFranzo Loop. The new home, operated by Monica Fife, is part of Fort Meade’s larger Child and Youth Services (CYS) program, which provides flexible, home-based childcare options tailored to the needs of military families.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8737267
    VIRIN: 241031-A-OP786-5150
    Resolution: 670x533
    Size: 158.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

