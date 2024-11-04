Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Family Child Care Home at Fort Meade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Meade celebrated the opening of a new Family Child Care (FCC) home this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7108 DeFranzo Loop. The new home, operated by Monica Fife, is part of Fort Meade’s larger Child and Youth Services (CYS) program, which provides flexible, home-based childcare options tailored to the needs of military families.