Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Family Child Care Home at Fort Meade

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD — Fort Meade celebrated the opening of a new Family Child Care (FCC) home this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7108 DeFranzo Loop. The new home, operated by Monica Fife, is part of Fort Meade’s larger Child and Youth Services (CYS) program, which provides flexible, home-based childcare options tailored to the needs of military families.



Fort Meade Garrison Commander, COL Yolanda Gore congratulated Monica and Brian, emphasizing the significance of the new FCC home. “This is such a great opportunity, and you don’t know how excited we are to have you open up a childcare facility,” COL Gore said. “Our childcare centers are full, so home-based businesses like this really help to seal a critical gap in our childcare ecosystem. It means a lot—not only to the installation but to the families on this post.”



FCC offers families a unique alternative to traditional childcare, with smaller group sizes and personalized attention in a home environment. With full-time, part-time, and hourly care options, FCC also provides essential flexibility, meeting the varied schedules of military families, especially during mobilization and training exercises.



Monica Fife, a newly certified provider, expressed her gratitude and motivation for joining FCC: “We love children. We have five of our own, but they’re all older now. Being able to help service members and give back to the community while doing something we love is truly fulfilling.” She began her journey after learning about FCC from another provider while working at a CDC facility.

With support from CYS and her husband, Monica transformed part of her home into a safe, engaging environment for young children.



The opening of this FCC home signifies an important addition to Fort Meade’s childcare options, one that directly supports military families. “This is my sixth FCC home, and we’re growing quickly,” said Tracy Johnson, the Family Child Care Director. “We’re on track to add more homes and bring in substitute providers, giving parents more options and creating a stable childcare network.”



COL Gore concluded by expressing her gratitude, underscoring the value it brings to the Fort Meade community. “Thank you for providing that home care system,” she said. “It makes a real difference for kids and families on this post. We wish you all the best.”



The new FCC facility, and those planned, represent a commitment by Fort Meade’s CYS program to meet the childcare needs of military families and provide nurturing, home-based environments for children on base.