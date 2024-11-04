HWW trains alongside Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, Brazilian Fuzileiros

U.S. Marines with the Hershel "Woody" Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment and Sao Tome Fuzileiros conduct close quarter combat training in Sao Tome and Principe, Aug. 14, 2024. The HWW Marine Detachment, while under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is conducting operations in U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa area of operations to support partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Moises Teran)
