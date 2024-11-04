HWW trains alongside Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, Brazilian Fuzileiros

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Hershel "Woody" Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment, Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, and Brazilian Fuzileiros pose for a photo after a week-long tri-lateral engagement in Sao Tome & Principe, Aug. 16, 2024. The HWW Marine Detachment, while under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is conducting operations in U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa area of operations to support partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Moises Teran)
