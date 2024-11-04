HWW trains alongside Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, Brazilian Fuzileiros

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Hershel "Woody" Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment, Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, and Brazilian Fuzileiros pose for a photo after a week-long tri-lateral engagement in Sao Tome & Principe, Aug. 16, 2024. The HWW Marine Detachment, while under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is conducting operations in U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa area of operations to support partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Moises Teran)