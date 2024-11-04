HWW trains alongside Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, Brazilian Fuzileiros

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Wallace, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Castro, both with the Hershel "Woody" Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment demonstrates proper utilization of a tourniquet to Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros and Brazilian Fuzileiros after a tri-lateral engagement exercise in Sao Tome and Principe, Aug. 12, 2024. The HWW Marine Detachment, while under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is conducting operations in U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa area of operations to support partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Moises Teran)