HWW trains alongside Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros, Brazilian Fuzileiros

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Wallace, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Castro, both with the Hershel "Woody" Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment demonstrates proper utilization of a tourniquet to Sao Tome and Principe Fuzileiros and Brazilian Fuzileiros after a tri-lateral engagement exercise in Sao Tome and Principe, Aug. 12, 2024. The HWW Marine Detachment, while under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is conducting operations in U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa area of operations to support partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Moises Teran)
