VMR DET Andrews group photos

U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Transport Squadron Detachment (VMR DET) Andrews pose for a group photo in front of a UC-35D Citation Encore within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. The VMR DET Andrews mission involves providing timely and secure air transportation services for distinguished visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo)