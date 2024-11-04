Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMR DET Andrews group photos

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Marine Corps UC-35D Citation Encore assigned to the Marine Transport Squadron Detachment (VMR DET) Andrews sits within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. The UC-35C is a multipurpose, low-wing, business-jet monoplane with a pod-mounted engine on each side, capable of carrying passengers and cargo. Marines with VMR DET Andrews provide air transportation for distinguished visitors and high-ranking military members within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8737106
    VIRIN: 241022-F-LY429-1001
    Resolution: 4119x2317
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    AFCENT
    Marines
    UC-35D
    VMR ANDREWS

