VMR DET Andrews group photos

A U.S. Marine Corps UC-35D Citation Encore assigned to the Marine Transport Squadron Detachment (VMR DET) Andrews sits within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. The UC-35C is a multipurpose, low-wing, business-jet monoplane with a pod-mounted engine on each side, capable of carrying passengers and cargo. Marines with VMR DET Andrews provide air transportation for distinguished visitors and high-ranking military members within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)