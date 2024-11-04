A U.S. Marine Corps UC-35D Citation Encore assigned to the Marine Transport Squadron Detachment (VMR DET) Andrews sits within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. The UC-35C is a multipurpose, low-wing, business-jet monoplane with a pod-mounted engine on each side, capable of carrying passengers and cargo. Marines with VMR DET Andrews provide air transportation for distinguished visitors and high-ranking military members within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8737106
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-LY429-1001
|Resolution:
|4119x2317
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMR DET Andrews group photos [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.