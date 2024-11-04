U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Transport Squadron Detachment (VMR DET) Andrews pose for a group photo in front of a UC-35D Citation Encore within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. VMR DET Andrews Marines transport high-ranking military officials and DoD personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8737107
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-LY429-1005
|Resolution:
|4960x2790
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMR DET Andrews group photos [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.