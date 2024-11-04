Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    903rd MWR K9 Demonstration at Korea Pet High School [Image 16 of 30]

    903rd MWR K9 Demonstration at Korea Pet High School

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sang Yun Kim 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 903rd Military Working Dog Regiment recently visited Korea Pet High School in Bonghwa, where they demonstrated the duties and specialties of Military K9s. The visit included a Q&A session with students, highlighting the role of military working dogs in contributing to society and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance on an individual level, as well as discussing ways for students to serve the community as future dog handlers.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8736628
    VIRIN: 241104-A-BB645-1625
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 903rd MWR K9 Demonstration at Korea Pet High School [Image 30 of 30], by Sang Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

