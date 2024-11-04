903rd MWR K9 Demonstration at Korea Pet High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 903rd Military Working Dog Regiment recently visited Korea Pet High School in Bonghwa, where they demonstrated the duties and specialties of Military K9s. The visit included a Q&A session with students, highlighting the role of military working dogs in contributing to society and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance on an individual level, as well as discussing ways for students to serve the community as future dog handlers.