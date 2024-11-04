903rd MWR K9 Demonstration at Korea Pet High School

The 903rd Military Working Dog Regiment recently visited Korea Pet High School in Bonghwa, where they demonstrated the duties and specialties of Military K9s. The visit included a Q&A session with students, highlighting the role of military working dogs in contributing to society and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance on an individual level, as well as discussing ways for students to serve the community as future dog handlers.
