USS John Basilone (DDG 122) arrives in New York

NEW YORK—The Navy's newest Flight IIa DDG, the USS John Basilone (DDG 122), pulls into Pier 88, New York City, NY, on November 4. The Basilone's arrival kicks off an exciting week for the city and crew as the ship prepares to commission on November 9, 2024.



As the newest ship in America's Navy, the Basilone will help boost the Atlantic fleet's readiness for sustained high-end joint combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julian Jacobs).