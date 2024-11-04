Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) arrives in New York [Image 1 of 3]

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) arrives in New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julian Jacobs 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NEW YORK—The Navy's newest Flight IIa DDG, the USS John Basilone (DDG 122), pulls into Pier 88, New York City, NY, on November 4. The Basilone's arrival kicks off an exciting week for the city and crew as the ship prepares to commission on November 9, 2024.

    As the newest ship in America's Navy, the Basilone will help boost the Atlantic fleet's readiness for sustained high-end joint combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julian Jacobs).

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8735838
    VIRIN: 241104-N-TW286-2134
    Resolution: 6910x4607
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) arrives in New York [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Julian Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    John Basilone
    Commissioning
    USS John Basilone

