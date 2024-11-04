NEW YORK—The Navy's newest Flight IIa DDG, the USS John Basilone (DDG 122), pulls into Pier 88, New York City, NY, on November 4. The Basilone's arrival kicks off an exciting week for the city and crew as the ship prepares to commission on November 9, 2024.
As the newest ship in America's Navy, the Basilone will help boost the Atlantic fleet's readiness for sustained high-end joint combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Julian Jacobs).
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8735838
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-TW286-2134
|Resolution:
|6910x4607
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) arrives in New York [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Julian Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.