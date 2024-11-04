Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 4, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids receives gifts from international delegates attending the Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC) in Rickover Hall. The event fosters global connections among civilian and military students, uniting experts from academia, industry, government, and the military. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)