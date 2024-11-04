Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC) [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC)

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 4, 2024) LCDR Jerry Pittman, U.S. Naval Academy Weapons and Systems Engineering Department, greets Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids at Rickover Hall during the Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC). As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8735511
    VIRIN: 241104-N-ID676-1011
    Resolution: 3039x1796
    Size: 574.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC) [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC)
    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC)
    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC)
    Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download