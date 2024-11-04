Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 4, 2024) LCDR Jerry Pittman, U.S. Naval Academy Weapons and Systems Engineering Department, greets Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids at Rickover Hall during the Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC). As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)