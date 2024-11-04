Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 4, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids addresses attendees at the Naval Academy Science and Engineering Conference (NASEC), in Rickover Hall to welcome civilian and military students from around the world to discuss critical topics in science and engineering. This year’s theme, Beyond the Forecast: Exploring Extreme Weather in a Changing Climate, brings together experts from academia, industry, government, and the military for in-depth discussions. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)