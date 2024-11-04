Illinois and Ohio National Guard Teams Join USAFE in Polish Base Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nick Winter, 182nd Airlift Wing, discusses ammo storage capabilities with his Poliish counterparts at Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024. Winter was part of a group in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)