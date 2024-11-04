Illinois and Ohio National Guard Teams Join USAFE in Polish Base Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaron Bridges, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, asks questions pallets stacked up at the 8th Airlift Base, Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024. The 126th LRS was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)