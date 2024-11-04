Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois and Ohio National Guard Teams Join USAFE in Polish Base Survey [Image 2 of 4]

    Illinois and Ohio National Guard Teams Join USAFE in Polish Base Survey

    POLAND

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaron Bridges, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, asks questions pallets stacked up at the 8th Airlift Base, Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024. The 126th LRS was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8735494
    VIRIN: 241021-Z-ET407-1004
    Resolution: 6506x4337
    Size: 496.34 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard

