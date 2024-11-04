Illinois and Ohio National Guard Teams Join USAFE in Polish Base Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Master Sgt. Tasia Clark, 126th Force Support Squadron, asks her counterparts about the services availalbe during an Expeditionary Site Survey at Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024. The 126th FSS was in Poland as part of an Expeditionary Site Survey that checked Polish bases for their capabilities and runway strength for future use by U.S., Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)