A U.S. Air Forces Central F-22 Raptor flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 17, 2024. The F-22, a multi-role fighter, can reach speeds of over mach-two and perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8734756
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-LY429-1433
|Resolution:
|4896x2754
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.