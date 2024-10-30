Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Forces Central F-22 Raptor flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 17, 2024. The F-22, a multi-role fighter, can reach speeds of over mach-two and perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions (U.S. Air Force photo)