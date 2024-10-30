A U.S. Air Forces Central A-10C Thunderbolt II flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 17, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.