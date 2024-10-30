Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 8]

    Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Forces Central F-22 Raptor flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 17, 2024. The F-22 was designed to rapidly project air dominance at great distances in order to deter and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 08:54
    Photo ID: 8734748
    VIRIN: 241017-F-LY429-1199
    Resolution: 1704x959
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Fighters conduct training sorties in the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    F-22
    A-10
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Fighters

