    Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command Director of Air and Space Operations, right, speaks with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Generation Force Element leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2024. During his visit, Shoemaker received a brief on the wings mission and downrange operations and interacted with leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 08:18
    Photo ID: 8734712
    VIRIN: 241031-F-LY429-1036
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
