U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command Director of Air and Space Operations, right, speaks with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Generation Force Element leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2024. During his visit, Shoemaker received a brief on the wings mission and downrange operations and interacted with leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 08:18
|Photo ID:
|8734712
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-LY429-1036
|Resolution:
|5605x2711
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.