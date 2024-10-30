Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command Director of Air and Space Operations, right, speaks with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Generation Force Element leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2024. During his visit, Shoemaker received a brief on the wings mission and downrange operations and interacted with leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo)