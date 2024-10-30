Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command Director of Air and Space Operations, right, speaks with a member of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) Mission Generation Force Element leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2024. Shoemaker engaged in conversation with various leaders across the 379th AEW, aiming to receive feedback on current operations and discuss future goals. (U.S. Air Force photo)