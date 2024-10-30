Air Combat Command Director of Operations visits the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) leadership poses alongside Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command Director of Air and Space Operations, and Maj. Nicholas Jayjock, executive officer to the Director of Operations, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2024. Shoemaker visited the installation to engage with operations of the Combined Air Operation Center and attend a 379 AEW wing mission and mission generation force element brief. (U.S. Air Force photo)