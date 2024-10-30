Bryant promoted to colonel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Bryant is promoted to the rank of Colonel with the help of his family during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryant is the vice director of the Ohio National Guard Human Resources Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Airmen
    air national guard
    ohio national guard
    colonel
    national guard
    human resources

