U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Clarence K. Maynus (left), Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff, presides over the ceremony as Lt. Col. Gregory Bryant is promoted to colonel at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryant is the vice director of the Ohio National Guard Human Resources Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 07:05
|Photo ID:
|8734637
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-UU033-1020
|Resolution:
|4730x3784
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bryant promoted to colonel [Image 35 of 35], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.