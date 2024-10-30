Bryant promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Clarence K. Maynus (left), Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff, presides over the ceremony as Lt. Col. Gregory Bryant is promoted to colonel at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryant is the vice director of the Ohio National Guard Human Resources Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)