Bryant promoted to colonel

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Bryant is promoted to the rank of Colonel with the help of his family during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryant is the vice director of the Ohio National Guard Human Resources Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)