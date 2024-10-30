Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 11.03.2024 23:28 Photo ID: 8734160 VIRIN: 240927-D-BH371-1004 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 481.67 KB Location: ABU DHABI, AE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DLA Energy commander visits Middle East to address military logistics challenges, engage international partners [Image 4 of 4], by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.