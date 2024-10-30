Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy commander visits Middle East to address military logistics challenges, engage international partners

    DLA Energy commander visits Middle East to address military logistics challenges, engage international partners

    ISA AIR BASE, BAHRAIN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan visited the Middle East for key leader engagements with the focal point of addressing strategic military logistics challenges while fostering and maintaining international partnerships, Sept. 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Middle East.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 23:28
    VIRIN: 240927-D-BH371-1002
    Location: ISA AIR BASE, BH
    Logistics
    fuel
    key leader engagement
    partnership
    collaboration
    DLA Energy

