DLA Energy commander visits Middle East to address military logistics challenges, engage international partners

Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan visited the Middle East for key leader engagements to address strategic military logistics challenges while fostering and maintaining global partnerships.



“From a strategic logistics perspective, such visits are invaluable in identifying and addressing operational roadblocks, securing agreements for future collaboration and reinforcing trust with key allies,” said Bresnihan.



Bresnihan’s visits consisted of engagements across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait with discussions centered on resolving longstanding billing issue, addressing logistical challenges such as fuel storage and bladder deterioration and navigating tax regulations.



“The Commander’s focus on aligning logistics interoperability with partners like the Royal Saudi and Bahraini Air Forces, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which ensures that DLA Energy remains responsive to both immediate and long-term military needs,” said DLA Energy Acquisition Executive and Head of the Contracting Activity Gabriella Earhardt.



Earhardt said that high-level engagements help streamline fuel procurement, improve financial reconciliation processes, promote future cooperation, and solidify DLA Energy’s position as a critical enabler of warfighter readiness across the globe.



“Strengthening partnerships remains a priority, while showcasing the collaboration with partner nations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” Earhardt added. “By maintaining positive relations, DLA Energy aims to execute uninterrupted support to global military operations being a key objective of the trip.”



DLA Energy Middle East Commander Army Lt. Col. Marrio Almada said the visit directly supports the DLA Strategic Plan which emphasizes anticipating a changing operational environment.



“We will expand supportability options due to contested logistics and work with partners to establish production and/ or approval for distribution of commodities in support of military operations,” Almada said. “Expanding engagements with host nation partners to develop additional resupply opportunities is key in enhancing posture for our area of responsibility.”



The engagements across the four Middle East locations reinforced DLA Energy’s role in ensuring fuel readiness and supply chain efficiency for U.S. and allied forces.



“Cross-organizational dialogue contributes to advanced operational readiness, expand ties with regional partners and enable logistics support in contested environments,” said Bresnihan. “DLA Energy leader engagements demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the military supply chains by aligning logistical capabilities with regional military needs”.