    Frank Cable Hosted a Tour for Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 2 of 2]

    Frank Cable Hosted a Tour for Fleet Activities Sasebo

    JAPAN

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 15, 2024) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dominic Ball, right, assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the repair division to CMDCM Alan Benavidez, left, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Capt. Michael Fontaine, second from left, commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during a tour aboard Frank Cable, Oct. 15, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8734038
    VIRIN: 241015-N-TU830-1088
    Resolution: 3721x2476
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Hosted a Tour for Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 2 of 2], by SN Henry Sohl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

