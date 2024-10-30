Frank Cable Hosted a Tour for Fleet Activities Sasebo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 15, 2024) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dominic Ball, right, assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the repair division to CMDCM Alan Benavidez, left, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Capt. Michael Fontaine, second from left, commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during a tour aboard Frank Cable, Oct. 15, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)