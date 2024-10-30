Frank Cable Hosted a Tour for Fleet Activities Sasebo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 15, 2024) Capt. Michael Thompson, right, commanding officer of the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and Cmdr. Michael Rodriguez, second from right, executive officer of Frank Cable, discuss the ship's capabilities with Capt. Michael Fontaine, left, commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during a tour aboard Frank Cable, Oct. 15, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)