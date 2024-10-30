125th FWS Commander Relinquishes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Dunagan, former 125th Fighter Wing Headquarters Section commander (right), passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, 125th Fighter Wing commander (left), at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 3, 2024. The 125th FWS is standing down to make way for the new A-Staff model. The U.S. Air Force is implementing standardized A-Staffs for air expeditionary wings to support commanders, maximize responsiveness in crisis and ease integration with joint force elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)