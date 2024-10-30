Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th FWS Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 5 of 6]

    125th FWS Commander Relinquishes Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Dunagan, former 125th Fighter Wing Headquarters Section commander (right), salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, 125th Fighter Wing commander (left) at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 3, 2024. The 125th FWS is standing down to make way for the new A-Staff model. The U.S. Air Force is implementing standardized A-Staffs for air expeditionary wings to support commanders, maximize responsiveness in crisis and ease integration with joint force elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

