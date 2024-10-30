125th FWS Commander Relinquishes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing Headquarters Section stand in formation during U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Dunagan’s Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Nov. 3, 2024. The 125th FWS is standing down to make way for the new A-Staff model. The Air Force is implementing standardized A-Staffs for air expeditionary wings to support commanders, maximize responsiveness in crisis and ease integration with joint force elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)